Samsung seeks to reclaim smartphone crown with foldable device

Samsung revealed a flagship foldable phone on Wednesday, following a messed up launch in 2015, as the South Korean electronic devices group seeks to restore its footing at the top of the worldwide smartphone market.

Samsung, which delivered its smartphone sales crown to Huawei for the very first time last quarter, highlighted a remarkable hardware portfolio covering smart devices, tablets, watches and earphones as it live-streamed the launch of 5 items in South Korea.

Most significant was the Galaxy Z Fold 2, with a renewed style to “raise the standard . . . for the premium high-tech experience”, according to Victor Delgado, an executive who leads Samsung’s worldwide alliances.

Samsung had actually been initially amongst the huge tech business to launch a foldable phone in 2015– costing $2,000– however numerous customers experienced damaged screens, distorted images and bulging hinges within days of utilizing the device.

The business dealt with these criticisms, highlighting videos of YouTube influencers grumbling about its earlier device as it showed enhancements such as an enhanced structure and an upgraded hinge. However, it decreased to reveal a cost or release date for the Galaxy Fold 2.

