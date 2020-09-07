Samsung seals $6.6bn Verizon 5G deal as Trump targets Huawei

Samsung Electronics has clinched a $6.6bn deal with Verizon to help it build 5G networks in the US, highlighting how the technology group can benefit from the Trump administration’s targeting of China’s Huawei.

The South Korean company said on Monday it had signed a contract to supply wireless telecoms equipment to the US operator until the end of 2025. The components will be used for Verizon’s 5G telecom services, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal comes as the US increases sanctions on Huawei. Washington last month banned sales of any chips using US technology to the Chinese company, hitting Huawei’s 5G equipment and handset businesses.

“More companies will be turning to Samsung for their 5G equipment because of the US restrictions against Huawei and Nokia’s quality issues,” said Kim Young-woo, an analyst at SK Securities. “There are not many alternatives other than Samsung and Ericsson if you rule out Huawei and Nokia.”

Mr Kim expects Samsung to expand its global 5G market share by winning more deals in the US, Europe and Middle East as it takes advantage of Huawei’s woes.

Huawei has struggled to roll out its 5G networks globally as Washington has pressured other countries to follow its lead in freezing out the Chinese company. Under…