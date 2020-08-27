Samsung schedules Galaxy Z Fold2 Unpacked event for September 1

Samsung’s August 5 Galaxy Unpacked event wasn’t adequate for the Korean tech giant to share all information on its brand-new Galaxy gadgets so it chose to toss a Part 2 on September 1 at 2 PM UTC. As the accompanying poster reveals the event will be focused around the Galaxy Z Fold 2 which was presented at the previous Unpacked event though not with all its information.

Since then we have actually seen a lot of leakages consisting of a full-blown evaluation video which provided us an excellent take a look at the software and hardware of the brand-newFold The last staying enigma is rates.

