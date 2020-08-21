Samsung rolls out One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy S20s, Galaxy Note 10s get updated Notes app

The 5G variations of the Samsung Galaxy S20 trio are getting One UI 2.5 by means of an over the air update that is presently rolling out in Europe– the Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G are getting firmware with variations G981BXXU4BTH5, G986BXXU4BTH5 and G988BXXU4BTH5, respectively. The 4G designs need to be getting the very same update quickly also.

Galaxy S20’s get Wireless DeX, electronic camera updates and more with One UI 2.5

Version 2.5 of Samsung’s bespoke UI made its launching with the Galaxy Note 20 phones and all the brand-new functions appear to be on board, consisting of Wireless DeX, Android 10 gesture navigation assistance for third-party launchers, boosted Pro video mode and more.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are likewise getting updates, ones that are concentrated on enhancing the note-taking experience with the SPen First off, notes are now kept in a brand-new file format as they support a lots of brand-new functions.











New Import alternatives • Updated UI • Sound recording in sync with your illustration

The Samsung Notes user interface has actually been revamped and the app now has the capability to import PDFs, export notes as PDFs or PowerPoint files. An useful button lets you instantly correct handwritten text. And you can now tape-record audio, which will be repeated in sync with your illustration.

Source 1|Source 2