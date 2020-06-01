Samsung rolls out Access upgrade plan for new Galaxy devices

Samsung is rolling out Samsung Access, a month-to-month premium upgrade program within the US for customers who buy new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, or Galaxy S20 Ultra telephones, the corporate announced in a blog post.

Unlike its legacy upgrade program, Samsung Access offers extra advantages, together with a Premium Care membership, and a premium Microsoft 365 subscription, which incorporates Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Skype, together with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. Another large distinction between the new Access plan and the legacy upgrade plan: if you have already got a Samsung system, you possibly can’t commerce it in to affix the new Access plan. The normal upgrade plan means that you can commerce in an current system and put any remaining steadiness towards a new one.

Pricing for a minimal three-month subscription to Samsung Access will value $37 per thirty days for the S20, $42 per thirty days for the S20 Plus, and $48 per thirty days for the S20 Ultra. Access subscribers can upgrade their devices each 9 months, or earlier for $100. There’s additionally the choice to cancel the plan completely after three months, or earlier for a $100 payment (though you’ll must return the cellphone, after all).

It’s an analogous supply to Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, which permits customers to get the latest iPhone, Apple’s premium AppleCare membership for a month-to-month payment, and easy upgrade alternatives.