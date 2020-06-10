Samsung rolling out One UI 2.1 for Galaxy Note9

Reports from Germany recommend the OneUI 2.1 replace is lastly out for the Samsung Galaxy Note9. It bears the N960FXXU5ETF5 construct quantity, is available in at 1.2GB, and brings among the S20 sequence options to Samsungs 2018 flagship Note. It additionally comes alongside the June safety patch.













One UI 2.1 new options (supply: SamMobile)

The major additions with the most recent model of One UI are Single Take, Pro video and AR Zone modes within the digital camera app in addition to the Quick Share characteristic. As typical, the replace is anticipated to make its option to extra areas within the coming weeks and can also be touted to achieve Galaxy S9 and S9+ customers too.

Via