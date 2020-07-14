Samsung reveals vision for 6G future, expects holograms to be available to the masses in 2030

Telecommunications companies are working hard to implement 5G connectivity in our daily life, and apparently some are already working on the future 6G network. Samsung has released a white paper called “The Next Hyper-Connected Experience for All” where it visualized what are the key fields for development and what are the obstacles.

According to Samsung, the earliest commercialization of 6G could be as early as 2028, while mass commercialization could happen in 2030, which is in ten years time.

The Korean company said both humans and machines will use 6G, and it will bring truly immersive XR, mobile holograms and digital replicas. Sunghyun Choi, Head of Advanced Communications Research Center, said his team has already launched the R&D of 6G technologies and is committed “to leading the standardization of 6G in collaboration with stakeholders across industry, academia, and government fields.”

There are three categories of requirements that Samsung marks as hurdles towards the 6G future – performance, architecture, and trustworthiness requirements. In order for 6G to work effortlessly, it should provide 1000 Gbps peak data rate (50 times faster than 5G), with air latency less than 100 microseconds (one-tenth of 5G latency).

The 6G future also means including the terahertz (THz) frequency band, novel antenna solutions, advanced duplex technologies, better network topology, and the use of AI in wireless communications, all of which need to be developed from scratch.

Clearly, the 6G future is still in its theoretical phase but having companies working on it means it is already a step closer. And if these technologies would make our everyday lives better then we should accept and embrace them.

