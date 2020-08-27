Samsung releases a Galaxy M51 teaser

Samsung India just shared a teaser of its upcoming midranger, the Galaxy M51. The short clip shows the phone as a monster and we are guessing that refers to its battery that previous rumors said will have 7,000 mAh capacity.

A Google console listing from earlier today gave us a good idea about the key specs. We are now waiting for an official announcement so we get the pricing and availability details.

