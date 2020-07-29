Samsung QN75Q900RBFXZA Flat 75-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)



Price: $3,389.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 22:21:10 UTC – Details)



The best TV ever from Samsung, the Samsung QN75Q900RBFXZA Flat 75-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV combines true-to-life 8K HDR picture quality, AI-powered intelligent upscaling, stunning design and smart home-ready features for a groundbreaking Samsung TV experience. This QLED TV boasts a phenomenal 8K resolution (7, 680 x 4, 320) of over 33 million pixels—16x the resolution of Full HD 1080p HDTV—for a true-to-life visual experience. Powered by a revolutionary Quantum Processor 8K, the QLED TV enables today’s content to be remastered into stunning 8K detail, reducing banding, macro-blocking and artifacts often found in compressed streaming content. Intelligent 8K AI upscaling lets you enjoy clear and precise images with 8K-level picture quality, even from non-native 8K sources. Adding to the level of brilliant realism, Quantum 8K HDR 24x powered by HDR10+ enhances the brightest and darkest colors for a breathtakingly realistic picture. Direct Full Array Elite Backlight 16x features concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs to display ultra-deep blacks and pure whites, rivaling OLED. To ensure everyone can enjoy the flat screen TV picture, an ultra-viewing angle reduces glare and enhances color, providing a vibrant picture no matter where you sit. For the avid gamer, this QLED UHD TV utilizes a Dynamic Black Equalizer to give you better visibility in the dark and uses detailed scene analysis to optimize image quality. Using FreeSync VRR (variable refresh rate) technology, the Samsung Q900 gives you the real-time lower-lag gaming speed you need to climb to the top. To help the Samsung smart TV blend in with your home décor, an ingenious Ambient Mode allows you to customize the screen with meaningful images for a perfectly natural effect, including décor patterns and lighting, info, photos and artwork that match your lifestyle. The Samsung Q900 UHD TV includes smart features such as OneRemote, Bixby voice command, on-screen universal guide, SmartThings home appliance and device control, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more.

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 8K: Samsung’s most powerful TV processor ever enables today’s content to be remastered into stunning 8K detail with optimized sound, picture and custom content recommendations

8K AI UPSCALING: Intelligently upconverts today’s content into stunning 8K for improved details, reduced noise and sharpened definition

8K QUANTUM HDR 24X: Unimaginable 8K depth of detail and high dynamic range powered by HDR10+ illuminates intensely deep colors and super-fine details with astounding cinematic clarity

FULL ARRAY ELITE BACKLIGHT 16X: Concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs auto-adjust for Samsung’s best contrast between pure whites and ultra-deep blacks, revealing hidden details in even the darkest scenes

power_source_type: Corded Electric

total_hdmi_ports: 4. 0