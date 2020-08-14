Samsung QN65LS03TA 65″ The Frame 4K Ultra High Definition Smart QLED TV with a Samsung QN43LS03TA 43″ The Frame QLED Smart 4K Ultra High Definition TV (2020)



Price: $2,796.38

(as of Aug 14,2020 03:48:54 UTC – Details)



Samsung QN65LS03TA The Frame 65″ 4K UHD Smart QLED TV – Lifestyle Style – Frame Edge Design – Flat Panel TV – 240Hz Motion Rate – Quantum HDR 4X – 100 percent Color Volume with Quantum Dot – Audio Dolby – Quantum 4K Processor – 2.2 Channel Speakers – Multiroom Link – 40W Speaker Output Power – Supreme UHD Dimming – Sound System Has a Built in Woofer – Wi-Fi Capable – Bluetooth Capable – Voice Activated Assistant Compatible – Auto Motion Plus – Auto Channel Search – Digital Clean View – Connect Share Compatible – Closed Captioning – Game Mode – V-Chip – InstaPort S – Anynet+ – Real Game Enhancer Mode – AI Upscaler – Auto Power Off – TV to Mobile Mirroring – 4 HDMI – 2 USB – Ethernet – 1 RF – 1 Digital Audio Out – 1 RS-232 – One Connect – (57.2″W x 11.5″D x 34.5″H) – (Black) with a Samsung QN43LS03TA The Frame QLED Smart 4K UHD TV – Quantum HDR 4X – 100 Color Volume with Quantum Dot – Quantum Processor 4K – Dual LED – Real Game Enhancer – 120Hz Motion Rate – Adaptive Picture – Art Mode – Customizable Frame – No Gap Wall Mount – Brightness and Motion Sensor – Tizen – Ambient Mode – Multiple Assistant Mode – 4 HDMI – 2 USB – Ethernet Port – Built-In Wifi – Bluetooth – Optical Audio Output Port – Active Voice Amplifier – Dolby Digital Plus – Mountable (200 x 200) – 20 Watt – 2.2 Channel – Samsung One Remote – 4K Ultra HD Connected – Mobile View – (38.1″W x 8.4″D x 23.7″H) – (Charcoal Black)

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT**: Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes.

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.

ALEXA BUILT-IN: Voice control your TV and your day. Just ask Alexa to change the channel, search for movies, play music, control smart home devices, get sports updates and more

ART STORE*: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to an ever-increasing library of established and emerging artists’ work.