Samsung QN55LS03TA 55″ The Frame 4K Ultra High Definition QLED Smart TV with a Samsung QN43LS03TA 43″ The Frame QLED Smart 4K Ultra High Definition TV (2020)

Samsung QN55LS03TA 55″ The Frame 4K UHD QLED SMART TV – Supreme UHD Dimming – 240Hz Motion Rate – Pure Color Volume with Quantum Dot Color – Audio Dolby – Quantum Processor 4K – Quantum HDR 4X – Wi-Fi Capable – Bluetooth Capable – Wall Mountable (200 X 200) – Wall Mount Included – Studio Stand Included – Smart Hub – Voice Activated Assistant Capabilities – Closed Caption – Gaming Mode – V-Chip – Connect Share – Insta Port S – Ambient Mode – Art Mode – Eco Sensor – 4 HDMI – 2 USB – Ethernet – 1 RF Input – 1 Digital Audio Out – Mobile To TV Mirroring – 1 RS-232C – One Connect Cable – Flat TV – Samsung One Remote – Analog Tuner – (48.6″W x 8.4″D x 29.7″H) – (Black) With a Samsung QN43LS03TA The Frame QLED Smart 4K UHD TV – Quantum HDR 4X – 100 Color Volume with Quantum Dot – Quantum Processor 4K – Dual LED – Real Game Enhancer – 120Hz Motion Rate – Adaptive Picture – Art Mode – Customizable Frame – No Gap Wall Mount – Brightness and Motion Sensor – Tizen – Ambient Mode – Multiple Assistant Mode – 4 HDMI – 2 USB – Ethernet Port – Built-In Wifi – Bluetooth – Optical Audio Output Port – Active Voice Amplifier – Dolby Digital Plus – Mountable (200 x 200) – 20 Watt – 2.2 Channel – Samsung One Remote – 4K Ultra HD Connected – Mobile View – (38.1″W x 8.4″D x 23.7″H) – (Charcoal Black)

ART STORE: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to an ever-increasing library of established and emerging artists’ work.

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: Quantum dots produce over a billion shades of color that stay true-to-life even in bright scenes

CUSTOMIZABLE FRAME: Elevate your space and make The Frame your own by enhancing it with a frame in black, white, beige or walnut.

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: This powerful processor uses deep learning AI to transform everything you watch into stunning 4K.