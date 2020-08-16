Samsung QN50LS03TA 50″ 4K The Frame Ultra High Definition QLED Smart TV with a Samsung VG-SCFT50BL 50″ Black Customization Bezel for The Frame TV (2020)



Samsung QN50LS03TA 50″ 4K The Frame UHD QLED TV – Art Mode – Pure Color Volume With QLED – Customizable Frame – No Gap Wall Mount Included – Quantum HDR 4X – Quantum 4K Processor – Dual LED – Real Game Enhancer – Motion Rate 120Hz – Adaptive Picture – Art Store – Customizable Frame – Brightness and Motion Sensor – One Invisible Connection – One Connect Box – Tizen Smart TV – Universal Guide – Ambient Mode – Voice Activated Assistant Capabilities – Mobile View – Samsung One Remote – Smart Things Compatible – 4 HDMI – 2 USB – Ethernet – Built in Wi-Fi – Bluetooth Capabilities – 1 RS-232C – Optical Audio Output Port – Active Voice Amplifier – Dolby Digital Plus – 40 W 2.2 Channel Speakers – (44.1″W x 8.4″D x 27.1″H) – (Black) with a Samsung VG-SCFT50BL 50″ Customization Bezel – Compatibility 50″ The Frame TV’s – Flexibility – Various Color Options – Customizable Frame – Quick and Easy Installation – Effortless – Frames Adhere with Magnets – Simple and Harmonious Design – Seamlessly – Sleek Clean Lines – Crisp Angles – (44.24″W x 0.65″D x 1.66″H) – (Black)

Quantum Processor 4K Powerful Processor Uses Deep-Learning AI to Transform Everything You Watch into Stunning 4K.

100% Color Volume with Quantum Dots Produce Over a Billion Shades of Color That Stay True to Life, Even in Bright Scenes.

It’s effortless to Refresh The Frame’s Appearance: The Customizable Frames Adhere with Magnets. Snap on the Frame of Your Choice to Update the View.

Each Customizable Frame Fits The Frame Seamlessly, Accentuating its Sleek, Clean Lines, and Crisp Angles