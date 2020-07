Price: $1,225.98

(as of Jul 23,2020 09:27:25 UTC – Details)





DUAL LED: A system of dedicated warm and cool LED backlights enhance contrast details on the screen.

QUANTUM HDR: Expands the range of color and detail beyond what’s possible on HDTVs.

DOLBY ATMOS AND DTS:X – Capture every sound above and around you with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Q-SYMPHONY – Syncs your Q-Series Soundbar speakers with your Samsung QLED TV speakers for the most immersive sound.