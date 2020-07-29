Samsung Q70 Series 75-Inch Smart TV, Flat QLED 4K UHD HDR – 2019 Model



The Samsung Q70 Series full array backlighting presents gorgeous blacks and radiant whites within scenes, plus an intelligent 4K processor that upscale the picture and optimizes every scene for an optimal Samsung 4K TV picture.Powered by Quantum dots, experience 4x the resolution of Full HD 1080p HDTV and over a billion shades of color, enabling you to discover what you’ve been missing.The Quantum Processor 4K instantly upscale content to 4K-level picture quality, even from non-native 4K sources, reducing banding, macro-blocking and artifacts often found in compressed streaming content.To help the Samsung smart TV blend in with your home décor, an ingenious Ambient Mode allows you to customize the screen with meaningful images for a perfectly natural effect, including décor patterns and lighting, info, photos and artwork that match your lifestyle. The Q70 Series include smart features such as OneRemote, Bixby voice command, on-screen universal guide, SmartThings home appliance and device control, smart speaker expandability with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, and more.Power Supply (V)= AC110-120V 50/60Hz and Maximum Power Consumption = 185.

TV Dimensions: Without Stand – 66″ W x 37.8″ H x 2.4″ D .With Stand 66″ W x 41.3″ H x 14.2″ D. Product Weight – 78.7 lb. Screen Size – 74.5″ Measured Diagonally

Mini Wall & VESA (400 x 400) mount compatibility. Dolby Sound and Woofer included, Output (RMS) – 40W & Speaker Type – 2.1CH

Powered by Quantum dots, Samsung’s 4K QLED TV offers over a billion shades of brilliant color and 100% color volume for exceptional depth of detail that will draw you in to the picture for the best 4K TV experience

Inputs/outputs: HDMI – 4. USB – 2. Ethernet (LAN) and Optical Digital Audio Out Included