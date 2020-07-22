Samsung promises new mobile and TV products at virtual September event

Samsung is hosting an “immersive virtual experience” on September 2nd, following its decision not to exhibit at Europe’s major IFA tech show this year. The 45-minute event, which Samsung is calling “Life Unstoppable,” will include new mobile, TV, and home appliance product launches, as well as wearable and audio announcements.

Although it’s one of the bigger exhibitors at IFA each year, Samsung tends to save its smaller announcements for the show rather than unveiling any major new smartphones or wearables. Last year, for example, its biggest announcements were its new Exynos 980 processor which featured an integrated 5G modem, its redesigned Galaxy Fold, and the midrange Galaxy A90 5G smartphone. Considering the event will come less than a month after its August Unpacked event, a similar slate of announcements seems likely.

IFA is going ahead with a limited in-person event this year

IFA, meanwhile, announced in May that it intends to go ahead with an in-person event this year on September 3-5. However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say the event will be invite-only and closed to the general public, will be divided into four smaller events with limited attendance, and will have public hygiene measures in place to try and stop the spread of the virus. Digital events will be held in addition to its physical keynotes.

Samsung’s Life Unstoppable event will take place on September 2nd at 9am BST, and will be open to media, retail, and industry attendees. CNET reports that the event will be made open for all after its conclusion on Samsung’s website.