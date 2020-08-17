Samsung planning big move of smartphone production to India

According to a brand-new report from The Economic Times, Samsung is preparing to move a large piece of its production lineto India According to sources close to the matter, Samsung currently revealed strategies to the Indian federal government under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) to produce phones worth over $40 billion (Rs 3 lakh crore) throughout the next 5 years inIndia The bulk of phones made in India with a rate above $200 (Rs 15,000) will be exported.

The move will come at the cost of Vietnam, which is another center in Samsung’s production efforts and is presently its second-largest exporter of mobile phones behindChina Last year, Samsung blocked its last staying factory inChina Prior to that the Korean tech huge opened its biggest smartphone factory out there in Noida, India which will stay a leading production center moving forward.

