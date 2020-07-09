Samsung Pay gains support for TransferWise UK debit cards

Samsung Pay now officially supports TransferWise debit cards in the UK. The South Korean tech giant’s digital wallet will now accept TransferWise debit Mastercard and debit Mastercard for Business. This will allow you to use your TransferWise cards on Samsung Pay terminals and online in over 50 currencies in more than 70 countries all over the world.

The offer will be available for users who have a registered UK address and adds to the growing lists of established banks and fintech companies supported by Samsung Pay. All transactions will still need to comply with the TransferWise stipulations and will be secured by both card issuer and Samsung’s Knox system.

