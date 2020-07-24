Samsung Pay debit card created in collaboration with SoFi is now available in the US

Earlier this year in May, Samsung exposed that the business will quickly introduce an ‘innovative debit card backed by a cash management account’ by teaming up withSoFi Today, the business has actually revealed that clients in the US can now register to gain access to the brand-new mobile-first finance system called Samsung Money by SoFi.

Money by SoFi uses a money management account that works in tandem with Samsung Pay, a debit card created in collaboration with Mastercard, and opens some unique advantages also that will provide discount rates on mobile phones, devices, and a host of devices. The main news release discusses that there will not be any account costs, overdraft costs, or transfer costs of any kind for developing an account.

Samsung states that as quickly as users money their brand-new Samsung Money by SoFi account, they will immediately get a digital debit card that can be accessed from their Samsung Pay wallet while the physical card will show up later on. Users will likewise get benefit points for every single purchase they make. Additionally, the account management system is backed by the business’s own Knox security system.