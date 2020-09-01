Samsung Pay Card launches in South Korea with discounts

Previously just readily available in the UK and the United States, Samsung’s Pay Cards can now be obtained in South Korea too. In a cooperation with MasterCard, Samsung is lastly able to bring its physical card to its house nation. Everything can be handled within the Samsung Pay app – from deals and payments to security-related choices.

The Samsung Pay card now provides a 1% discount rate for offline purchases and 1.5% for online deals. But up until December 31 this year, the card will use 0.5% extra discount rate for Samsung Pay- associated payments and 2% for online shopping websites. And if payments are made at the Samsung Pay discount coupon store, users can get a 3% discount rate.

Of course, the card will work with all offline sellers that have NFC terminals. Buying something from abroad may make you a 5% discount rate however that’s restricted to KRW 100,000 each month.

