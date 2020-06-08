Samsung partners with Corning to develop UTG glass for 2021 foldable phones

Sources from South Korea report that Samsung has decided to use Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 phone (there were some doubts until recently). It has already made an order from Dowoo Insys and Schott, the exact same companies that crafted the UTG found in the Z Flip.

However, Samsung wants to bring manufacturing costs down and has struck a partnership with Corning (the maker of Gorilla Glass). The two businesses are working to to accelerate development and to setup a supply chain in america.

Currently the plan is to begin using Corning UTG on foldable phones developing next year. Reducing costs is reportedly only element of Samsungs concerns, it is also unhappy with simply how much weight current UTG solutions add to the phone.







Prototype bendable glass from Corning

We spoke with Corning back November and the company had been developing an unique glass for foldable phones. It hoped to have a working design by the finish of 2020. One of the biggest challenges is that the property of the glass depend on phone design decisions like curve radius (how tightly the glass is bent once the phone is closed). That is a thing that Corning and Samsung could work out together.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will soon be unveiled in August along side the Galaxy Note20. Its also possible that the 5G version of the Z Flip will be announced as well.

Source (in Korean) | Via