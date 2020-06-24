Samsung Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor Launched, Global Availability to Begin This Month

Samsung Odyssey G9 has been released as a brand new entry in to Samsung’s bent gaming keep an eye on portfolio. The Odyssey G9 was first revealed at DE TELLES 2020 plus boasts of high end gaming characteristics such as a 240Hz refresh price, 1ms GTG response moment, and Nvidia G-Sync suitability. The huge 49-inch -panel is also HDR10+ certified. It carries amazing specifications internally but would not compromise about aesthetics having its lighting effects around the back and a new futuristic design and style. Samsung according to the Odyssey G9 will be available quickly, globally, and contains detailed almost all its characteristics.

Samsung Odyssey G9 price

Samsung has not contributed pricing for your Samsung Odyssey G9 right now. However, Samsung said the particular gaming keep an eye on will go for sale globally in may itself, this means pricing must be revealed inside the coming times. Notably, there is absolutely no information on whenever the Odyssey G9 can come to India.

Samsung Odyssey G9 specifications

The Samsung Odyssey G9 bent gaming keep an eye on comes in at 49 inches and contains a Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD five,120×1,440 pixels) quality and 32:9 factor ratio. With its 1000R curvature, Samsung says the Odyssey G9 provides a more heavy and impressive experience. It comes with a VETERANS ADMINISTRATION panel offering of a 240Hz refresh price and a 1ms GTG (Grey to Grey) response moment. The Odyssey G9 offers HDR10+ accreditation as well as Nvidia G-Sync help. It contains a peak lighting of 1000 nits along with a typical comparison ratio associated with 2500:1. The keep an eye on offers 88 percent protection of NTSC colour field, 125 per cent sRGB protection, and 92 percent Adobe RGB protection.

The side to side and up and down viewing perspectives on the Samsung Odyssey G9 are 178 degrees. Its features contain flicker totally free technology, vision saver function, picture-in-picture, sport mode, FreeSync Premium Pro, black equaliser, and lower input delay mode. For connectivity, the particular Odyssey G9 offers 2 DisplayPorts, a great HDMI port, 2 USB plug-ins, and a head-phone jack. There are no audio speakers on the Odyssey G9.

The monitor helps 100×100 wall structure mounting plus the stand gives height adjusting, tilt, plus swivel abilities. The Samsung Odyssey G9 weighs 16.7kg.

Talking about the looks, the Odyssey G9 bent gaming keep an eye on has “Infinity Core Lighting” on the again which gives 52 colors plus 5 lights. It is available in a shiny white coloring with cutting-edge design around the back and exactly what seems to be an air flow slit nearby the top.

