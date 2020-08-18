Samsung Note20 Ultra review: Why this big phone works for the COVID era

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To delight in endless access to our journalism, subscribe today

Small phones have actually gotten bigger and big phones are ending up being massive. But that pattern made the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that I have actually been utilizing for the previous couple of weeks especially beneficial in our locked down pandemic times.

The $1,300 Note 20 Ultra features a ginormous 6.9-inch screen and an integrated in stylus. The gadget’s child bro, the Note 20, costs $1,000 and has a 6.7-inch screen and a stylus. The brand-new phones are offered for preorder with shipment on August 21.

Both of the brand-new phones are larger by a couple of tenths-of-an-inch and more expensive by $50 to $200 than last year’s Note lineup

In another distinction, this year’s brand-new phones are both suitable with superfast 5GInternet That might account for a few of the rate distinction.

These days, like lots of people, I do not go out as much as in 2015. So the bigger size of the Note 20 Ultra wasn’t as much of an inconvenience. And it weighs just 208 grams, or 7.3 ounces– 18 grams less than an iPhone 11 Pro Max with its 6.5-inch screen. Trapped in the home for much of the day with 3 teens in your home, the larger and brighter screen– among the finest I have actually seen on any phone– can be found in convenient for …

