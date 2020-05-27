Samsung Money is the company’s new Samsung Pay-linked debit card program

Samsung has introduced additional particulars for its upcoming debit card program: it’s known as Samsung Money by SoFi (which, as beforehand introduced, is partnering with Samsung on the program), and it’ll tie in straight with the current Samsung Pay app.

Originally introduced earlier in May, as we speak’s information provides extra concrete info on what Samsung Money will really provide — particularly, a cash management account and a Samsung Money debit card (a Mastercard issued by The Bancorp Bank).

Samsung is promising that Samsung Money will function no account charges (though the positive print reserves the proper to alter that in the future) and “higher interest” in comparison with the nationwide common (though Samsung doesn’t go into specifics).

A key a part of the Samsung Money program is the Samsung Pay app integration: prospects will be capable of simply apply for the card straight from the app and begin utilizing it by Samsung Pay on their telephones as soon as accepted, earlier than the bodily card even arrives. Furthermore, you’ll be capable of use the Samsung Pay app to test your stability, assessment previous purchases, freeze your card, and flag fraudulent purchases.

All of these options, nevertheless, are fairly commonplace in as we speak’s world of tech company-backed playing cards. Samsung Money, nevertheless, is seeking to stand out with a couple of Samsung-specific perks. Purchases made with the Samsung Money card earn Samsung Rewards program factors, which might be redeemed on future Samsung purchases.

Samsung additionally guarantees that Samsung Money accounts will likely be FDIC insured for as much as $1.5 million (six occasions larger than the typical $250,000 assure of most debit playing cards). And by the SoFi partnership, Samsung Money prospects will be capable of use any of the 55,000 ATMs in the Allpoint ATM network with none fees.

Samsung isn’t the solely tech firm seeking to increase into the world of finance: Apple, after all, has its full-fledged Apple Card credit score card, Venmo has supplied a debit card since 2018, and Uber provides branded credit score and debit playing cards. Google is additionally rumored to be engaged on an identical debit card program that may tie into its Google Pay system for managing and monitoring funds, very like Samsung’s new program.

The Samsung Money card will likely be accessible later this summer time, however prospects can join the waitlist beginning as we speak on Samsung’s website here.