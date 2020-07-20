Samsung Mobile CEO lays out priorities and confirms 5 new devices at Unpacked event

The past few months have been anything but ordinary and now the head of Samsung’s Mobile division – Tae-moon Roh laid out his vision for the “Next Normal” era in which mobile technology will be at the epicenter. Heading forward Samsung Mobile will focus on three key priorities: meaningful innovations, open collaboration and operating agility.

Samsung has further overhauled its R&D investments and will continue its focus on 5G devices, helping front-line workers and providing the most cutting edge mobile devices. In addition, the company is looking to further strengthen its key partnerships and will continue its efforts in optimizing operating efficiency as well as streamlining its connected device experience.



At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go.

They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.)



In addition, the new blog post confirmed a total of 5 new devices coming at next month’s Galaxy Unpacked event. There’s specific mentions of earphones and a smartwatch which should be the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3. The remaining devices are expected to be the Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Tab S7 duo.

Source