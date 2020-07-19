

Price: $229.00 - $202.10

(as of Jul 19,2020 16:08:57 UTC – Details)



Samsung MG14H3020CM 1.4 cu. ft. Countertop Grill Microwave Oven with Ceramic Enamel Interior, Black Mirror Finish

Ceramic Enamel Interior that is both scratch resistant and easy to clean

Height (inch)12 5/16,width (inch)21 7/8 ,cutout depth (inch)18 1/16.1.4 cu. ft. Capacity with 950 W of Cooking Power, 10 power levels, and LED display

Shiny mirror design and asymmetric shape for a premium look

Auto Cook Options to handle any meal with the push of a button

Grilling Element with Ceramic Plate for preparing crispy foods including pizza.Control Material:Membrane.Amp Circuit:13.3A