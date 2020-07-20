

Samsung MG11H2020CT 1.1 cu. ft. Countertop Grill Microwave Oven with Ceramic Enamel Interior, Black. Ventilation Grill Design: Exposed, Power Cord Length: 39.37 Inches, Turntable Size: 12 4/9 Inches, Child Lock: Yes, Turntable Material: Glass, Control Material: Membrane.

Ceramic Enamel Interior that is both scratch resistant and easy to clean. Cavity Interior – Ceramic Enamel

1.1 cu. ft. Capacity with 1000 W of Cooking Power and 10 power levels

Auto Cook Options to handle any meal with the push of a button

Grilling Element with Ceramic Plate, pemium Stainless Steel Design with LED display

Power consumption 1600 Watts 14.5 Ampere, power source 120 Volts 60 Hertz