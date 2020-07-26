Samsung ME18H704SFB 1.8 Cu. Ft. 1000W Over-the-Range Microwave, Black



The Samsung ME18H704SFB 1.8 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range Microwave, in black, combines 1000W of cooking power, a powerful 400 CFM ventilation system, and two-stage programmable cooking. The Sensor Cook features does the thinking for you, ensuring soup, leftover pasta, or frozen dinners end up cooked perfectly every time, while options like auto defrost and sensor reheat are great for creating meals from scratch. The filter’s convenient, easy-to-access location makes it simple to eject with a single touch and helps you remember to clean the filter. Plus, this microwave is scratch-resistant and easy-to-clean; the durable ceramic interior provides a polished surface to wipe down and the exterior’s coating protects against scratches from everyday use. Additional helpful features include the clock with Daylight Savings adjustment, kitchen timer, child lock, and halogen cooktop lighting.

1.8 cu. ft. capacity with 14.2 in. glass turntable and ceramic enamel interior

400 CFM ventilation system with simple clean filter

Halogen cooktop light with high/low/off options

Sensor cooking with 1000 watts of power and 10 power levels

Auto defrost, auto cook, sensor reheat and two-stage programmable cooking