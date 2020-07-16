Samsung (MB-ME32GA/AM) 32GB 95MB/s (U1) microSDHC EVO Select Memory Card with Full-Size Adapter



Price: $7.99 - $7.49

(as of Jul 16,2020 23:32:44 UTC – Details)



Simply the right card. With stunning speed and reliability, the Samsung 32GB MicroSD EVO Select Memory Card lets you get the most out of your devices. Whether you are a power user or simply want to expand your device memory, this MicroSD card gives you the advantage of ultra-fast read & write speeds of up to 95MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively. It’s also compatible with all MicroSD and wide range of full-size SD applications. Feel confident to capture, store and transfer Full HD videos, photos, music and other large files effortlessly. With massive amounts of storage, you can go ahead and savor all of what life has to offer. Your memories and adventures are irreplaceable, and now unforgettable. Backed by 4-proof protection, this card keeps your data safe against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions. Actual storage capacity may be lower than the labeled capacity; Part of the storage may be used for system files and other storage control purposes.

Ideal for Recording 4K UHD Video: Samsung MicroSD Evo Is Perfect for High Res Photos, Gaming, Music, Tablets, Laptops, Action Cameras, DSLR’s, Drones, Smartphones (Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S9, S9+, Note9, S8, S8+, Note8, S7, S7 Edge, etc.), Android Devices and more

Ultra Fast Read Write Speeds: Up to 95MB/S Read and 20MB/S Write Speeds; Uhs Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 (Performance May Vary Based on Host Device, Interface, Usage Conditions, and Other Factors)

Built to Last Reliability: Shock Proof Memory Card Is Also Water Proof, Temperature Proof, X Ray Proof and Magnetic Proof

Extended Compatibility: Includes Full-Size Adapter for Use in Cameras, Laptops and Desktop Computers

10 Year Limited Warranty: 10 Year Limited Warranty Does Not Extend to Dashcam, CCTV, Surveillance Camera and Other Write-Intensive Uses; Warranty for Sd Adapter Is Limited to 1 Year