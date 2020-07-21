Samsung Life Unstoppable event scheduled for September 2

While we’re still two weeks away from its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung has begun sending invites for its Life Unstoppable event which is scheduled for September 2.

The event will be online only and is Samsung’s replacement for IFA Berlin as the tech giant will not participate at the trade show this year. The only description of the event is that it will be a 45 minute “virtual and dynamic journey” of Samsung’s newest products.

Samsung usually brings a varied set of announcements for IFA including home appliances, TVs, audio systems alongside some midrange smartphones. Samsung will allow you to virtually experience all of its new products live during the event. Life Unstoppable is will take place on September 2 from 10 AM CET.