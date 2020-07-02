Samsung leaked the Galaxy Note20 Ultra in “Mystic Bronze”

Samsung has unintentionally posted pictures of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra and here they truly are for us to savor. First spotted by Russian YouTuber Techno Harry, the images were inadvertently published on Samsung’s Ukraine internet site. Ironically enough, the pictures were spotted at the bottom of the website’s Galaxy Note8 page.

The phone appears in the images as “Mystic Bronze”, and we get an excellent look at the triple camera setup on the back. This color reminds us of a “Metallic Copper” that the Galaxy Note9 came in.









Source: Samsung Ukraine

We’ve seen leaks of the triple stacked camera module on the back, and these photos confirm what the Galaxy Note20 can look like – from the back, anyway. There are three cameras stacked on the left side while sensors and an LIGHT EMITTING DIODE flash is seen on the other side. The camera rectangle continues to be raised a little, but the design behind the glass is different now. Each camera has its accent ring with the same Mystic Bronze color. We are excited to see how the other colors will look.

The S Pen’s appearance doesn’t change very much. We also learn that the power and volume keys are right back on the right side. We didn’t love them being on the left side since it was done on the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+.

The Galaxy Note20 series will undoubtedly be announced some time next month throughout an on the web unpacked event where the company also plans to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Tab S7.

Source (removed) (mirror) • Via