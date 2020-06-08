Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S6 Tab Lite in India. The company is positioning this as a budget offering for content creators and students.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features a 10.4-inch, 2000×1200 resolution IPS LCD with reasonably thin bezels on all sides. The body is created out of unibody aluminum that’s 7mm thick and weighs just 467g.

The tablet is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset with 4GB of memory and 64GB of internal storage. These are budget Android phone specs at best and likely perhaps not going to be ideal for those that want an even more productivity focused device with heavy multitasking capability, but should be enough for drawing apps and watching Netflix.

Speaking of drawing, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is sold with the S Pen bundled in the box. The stylus is lightweight (7g) with improved latency over previous versions and a 0.7mm tip for improved accuracy and precision. When not in use, it may be magnetically mounted on the side of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The good thing about this S Pen is that it doesn’t require charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has become up for pre-order till June 16 on Samsung.com, Amazon and select offline retailers. Pre-booking customers may also get a reduced price on the Galaxy Buds+ for INR 2999 or the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover for INR 2500.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is priced at INR 31999 for the LTE model and INR 27999 for the Wi-Fi-only model. It will soon be available in three colors, Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, and Chiffon Pink. It will continue sale across retail outlets as well as other stores starting June 17.