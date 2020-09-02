Samsung launches Galaxy Book Flex 5G, the first 5G Intel Evo laptop

It’s a special day forIntel The business released its 11th Gen Tiger Lake mobile processors. It likewise revealed its latest badge of honor for laptop computers: the Intel Evo brand name, structure on in 2015’s Project Athena program. And in tandem with Samsung, it revealed the first 5G- made it possible for system to fulfill the Evo requirements:the Galaxy Book Flex 5G

The Flex 5G is Samsung’s first 5G laptop, and it definitely looks good. It weighs 2.7 pounds (1.26 kg) and is available in a light “royal silver” surface. You can configure it with a 13.3-inch 1920 x 1080 display screen, approximately 16GB RAM, a 69.7 Wh battery, and approximately a 512GB SSD. There’s a 13-megapixel “world-facing” cam to snap or shoot video on the go, an integrated S Pen, and a backlit keyboard.

But the most interesting function– in addition to 5G– is the processor.

The Flex 5G can include either a Core i5 or Core i7 from Intel’s brand-new Tiger Lake lineup. The brand-new chips will bring unmatched efficiency and power performance to thin-and-light systems like the Flex 5G, states Chris Walker, Intel vice president and basic supervisor of mobile customer platforms.

“As a 5G Intel- based platform, you actually aren’t jeopardizing on battery life, cordless connection, CPU efficiency, compatibility in the Windows community– they actually have the ability to bring everyone’s …