Samsung is working on a Galaxy A32 5G model: Report

Samsung is supposedly working on the Galaxy A325G It is most likely to be the follower of Galaxy A31, which was released back inMarch The newest advancement originates from Dutch blog site Galaxy Club that in a report pointing out “sources” stated that the smart device is in works.

The Galaxy A32 5G is recommended to bring the design number SM-A326 It is promoted to function a 48 MP main rear video camera. However, rather of the 5MP depth sensing unit discovered on numerous Samsung phones nowadays, the upcoming handset is stated to bring a 2MP depth video camera.

The upcoming phone is most likely to be Samsung’s mid-range offering with 5G assistance. Other than this, the business might be working on the Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A42, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A62, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82 and Galaxy A92 as it submitted applications to hallmark these names in January.