Samsung introduces AltZLife – a private mode in India for Galaxy A71 and A51 users

With users’ growing issue about personal privacy, Samsung wishes to satisfy the customers’ needs in India by presenting a brand name brand-new function called AltZLife, which is basically a system- broad private mode, which you can trigger on the fly.

As of now, just existing and brand-new owners of the Galaxy A51 and A71 can benefit from the performance. Double- pushing the power button will change in between the regular and private mode while an AI- powered algorithm wisely recommends what material to relocate to the protected folder. Things such as chat accounts, images and apps can be moved over to the AltZLife mode.

Samsung has actually begun seeding an upgrade the other day so AltZLife must strike most if not all Galaxy A51 and A71 phones in the list below days. And passing Samsung’s post, it appears like the function is restricted to Indian users just. At least for now.

Source