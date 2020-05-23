Samsung India Partners With Facebook to Take Its Offline Retailers Online

Samsung India has actually signed up with hands with social networks titan Facebook to train offline retailers to go electronic on systems like Instagram as well as WhatsApp. The 2 business have actually currently educated greater than 800 offline retailers as well as even more training sessions are aligned in the coming weeks.

“The presence of local Samsung retailers on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will help consumers reach out to their local retailers for more information about their desired Galaxy smartphone, and shop for Galaxy smartphones on the platform of their choice,” Samsung stated in a statement.

“Our partnership with Facebook is helping a large number of our retail partners go digital in a big way. By leveraging the Facebook training, our retail partners will be able to discover and target local consumers digitally,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, stated in a declaration.

The training assists Samsung’s offline retailers make their company recognized in your area as well as establish their company web pages as well as accounts on Facebook, Instagram, as well as WhatsApp.

“With the changing environment around COVID-19, people are spending more time on digital platforms including the Facebook family of apps. This has led brands to alter go-to-market models by adapting to changes in the value chain, rapidly digitising key journeys,” Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Vertical Head – Technology, Telecom, Automotive, as well as New Business at Facebook India, stated in a declaration.