Samsung heir Lee may be arrested soon on new corruption charges

Lee Jae-yong, Samsung Electronics vice chairman and the de facto leader of the Samsung Group conglomerate, may soon find himself back in jail. Prosecutors are trying to find an arrest warrant against Lee, referred to as Jay Y. Lee in the West, arguing he should be detained while they investigate new allegations against him.

The new legal controversy involves the 2015 merger of two Samsung Group businesses, Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T. Lee is accused of accounting fraud that allegedly could have helped him gain more power over the sprawling chaebol. Samsung last week said it was “beyond common sense” to declare that Lee was directly involved, according to Reuters.

Lee attended a hearing this morning in Seoul and is currently waiting to find out if he will be re-arrested. Courts can order detention as high as 20 days before prosecutors need to file charges, where point the suspect can be held for up to half a year. A decision is expected today or tomorrow.

This won’t be a new process for Lee, nor will it be the end of his legal troubles if the prosecutors’ request is denied. The Samsung scion spent nearly a year in jail after being arrested in February 2017 and ultimately found guilty for his role in the seismic corruption scandal that took down South Korea’s former president Park Geun-hye. Lee was launched on appeal, although the Supreme Court later ordered a retrial that’s yet to occur.