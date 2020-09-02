Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee indicted over controversial merger in South Korea

Seoul’s Central District Prosecutors’ Office stated at an instruction that 11 executives from Samsung, consisting of Lee, have actually been indicted on charges consisting of unlawful deals, stock control and perjury. Lee and the executives were indicted without detention, which implies they weren’t apprehended.
Lawyers for Samsung rejected the charges, stating in a declaration that they are “one-sided claims by the investigation team that are not based on evidence and law, and by no means true.”
Last August, South Korea’s leading court bought a brand-new trial for Lee, reigniting the bribery claims and raising issues that the innovation scion might be returned to jail. That case is still continuous.
Prosecutors on Tuesday stated the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries was carried out in a way that presumably benefited Lee and permitted him to acquire a tighter grip on Samsung Electronics, the crown …