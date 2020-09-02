Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee indicted over controversial merger in South Korea

Lee, the billionaire Samsung vice chairman and child of ailing chairman Lee Kun- hee, was indicted on Tuesday over a controversial 2015 merger that assisted him tighten up control over the business.

Seoul’s Central District Prosecutors’ Office stated at an instruction that 11 executives from Samsung, consisting of Lee, have actually been indicted on charges consisting of unlawful deals, stock control and perjury. Lee and the executives were indicted without detention, which implies they weren’t apprehended.

Lawyers for Samsung rejected the charges, stating in a declaration that they are “one-sided claims by the investigation team that are not based on evidence and law, and by no means true.”

