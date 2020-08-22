Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2’s cases leak on Samsung Bulgaria

Ever given that Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its Unpacked occasion, we have actually been counting the days up until Samsung is anticipated to reveal the complete requirements and accessibility of the Galaxy Fold’s follower– anticipated to take place on September 1. In the on the other hand, Samsung has actually upgraded its Bulgarian site with the self-branded cases coming for the Z Fold 2.

A Leather Cover can be found in 3 colors: black, brown, and green. The brown one is the right match for the Mystic Bronze color. The lining of the case is made from a soft microfiber texture.







Leather Cover

The other case is called the Aramid Standing Cover, and it has an integrated kick mean viewing material on the front display screen. This standing cover is just offered in black.







Aramid Standing Cover

Like the Leather Cover, neither case provides security for the front half of the phone. We question what the factor for neglecting the front display screen of the phone is. Samsung invested a lot money and time establishing a bigger external display screen for the Z Fold 2, so why deal cases that do not safeguard it at all?

Samsung makes two-piece authorities cases for the Samsung Galaxy Fold and theGalaxy Z Flip So, to provide Samsung the advantage of the doubt, we are simply going to presume that more cases with much better security are coming and …