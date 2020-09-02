Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 in for review

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is official and better yet, it’s here at HQ and in our hands. And to say that it got us all excited might be an understatement.

Before we move to handling the phone, let’s take a gander at the retail package. The first-gen Galaxy Fold came in a resplendent package with a two-piece plastic case with a carbon-fiber-like finish as well as a set of Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with a rather poor by comparison set of accessories – a 25W charger, wired USB-C AKG earbuds, USB-C cable and some leaflets. No case, no TWS buds.

The leaflets give you very important instructions on how you should care for the Galaxy Z Fold2 – don’t press on the screen with sharp objects or your fingernail, keep in mind the device isn’t dust or waterproof and a few other warnings.





Unboxing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

The Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with a pre-applied plastic screen protector on both screens and Samsung recommends you leave the one on the main screen on. The hinge is fitted with strong magnets, which could attract debris in your pocket or have a bad effect on any implantable medical devices users may have.

Moving on to the Galaxy Z Fold2’s build we are glad to report it’s of the highest standard. When folded it feels very rigid and solid. The Galaxy Z…