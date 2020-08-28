Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 goes on pre-order, Thom Browne edition in tow

Samsung is all set to formally reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1 this time with its complete specifications and prices. Ahead of next week’s occasion, Samsung UK has actually noted the Z Fold 2 in Mystic Bronze and Black colors with a list price of ₤ 1,799 and September 17 shipping date. Open sales are anticipated to begin a day later on on September 18.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost ₤ 1,799.00 in the UK. Samsung’s pre-order page is currently live. Confirms September 17th shipping date and September 18th release. https://t.co/HpkErtigWJ — Max Weinbach (@Max Winebach) August 27, 2020

A fast contrast exposes the cost has actually visited ₤ 100 compared to the initial Galaxy Fold which cost ₤ 1,900. The Z Fold 2’s European prices is likewise anticipated to get a EUR100 cut and will apparently begin at EUR1,999. In addition, a listing for the Thom Browne edition Z Fold 2 was likewise spotted though it does not have prices and schedule information.







Glaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition

