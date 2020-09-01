Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and S20 FE benchmarked with Snapdragon 865

Samsung’s got 2 smart devices in the pipeline anticipated to get here soon. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 was revealed at Unpacked last month and we started seeing leakages of the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) more just recently. On Monday, benchmark outcomes for both gadgets have actually appeared on the Geekbench database.

Korean versions of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and Galaxy Z Fold 2 with Snapdragon 865 SoC appears on Geekbench database#SamsungGalaxyS20FanEdition #Samsung #GalaxyS20FanEdition #GalaxyS20Lite #SamsungGalaxyZFold2 #GalaxyZFold2 pic.twitter.com/ydJn23qxNm –Venkatesh Babu G (@smartvenkat95) August 31, 2020

Both gadgets are taped as running a Snapdragon 865 chipset and the gadgets are supposedly Korean versions of the phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is running Android 10 and has 12GB of RAM on-board. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 FE is spotted with simply half the RAM at 6GB. When browsing the Geekbench database for design number SM-G781N (S20 FE), there are 2 successive runs while the SM-F916N (Z Fold 2) has 4 successive runs.







Leaked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE renders

The Galaxy S20 FE was reported to come with the Exynos 990 chipset onboard, however Monday’s criteria reveal that there will undoubtedly be a Snapdragon 865 version. The concern stays: which markets will get which versions? Rumors have …