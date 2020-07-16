Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 won’t skip the next Unpacked event

Certain rumors had surfaced claiming that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 wasn’t going to be ready on time to be launched alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series and the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip. However, new information confirms that the Z Fold 2 will be ready for August 5.

Max Weinbach told us that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 wasn’t going to be launched alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series in the next Unpacked event. However, a new tweet by Ross Young, from Display Supply Chain Consultants, claims that the device is still on for an August 5 launch. Max Weinbach also changed his original statement, and he now also mentions that the device would be released in October.

Ice Universe also corroborated this information on Twitter, and he even went on to give us more information as to when this device would be available in China.

