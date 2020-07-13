Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 won’t feature in August 5 Unpacked event

Samsung made it main that it will host an Unpacked event on August 5 and it’s clear the Galaxy Note20 series will be the focal point of thatevent Expected to accompany are the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, the Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

According to appreciated expert Max Weinbach the Galaxy Z Fold 2 won’t be included at the August 5event He goes on to state that he’s 60% sure Samsung won’t discuss the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the event and 100% sure that it won’t be revealed. He approximates that the Z Fold 2 would be revealed in early September and might be launched in early October.

Fold 2 isn’t taking place at Unpacked. — Max Weinbach (@Max Winebach) July 11, 2020

This still leaves a jam-packed … Unpackedevent The Galaxy Note20 series is anticipated to feature 3 designs – Galaxy Note20, Note20+ and a full-blown Note20 Ultra – the Z Flip 5G is anticipated to include a Snapdragon 865 (or 865+) and 5G to the old phone’s formula. The Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ will bring Snapdragon 865 (or, once again, 865+) chipsets, 120 Hz-capable screens, huge batteries (7,760 mAh for the S7, 10,090 mAh for the S7+) and double 13 MP + 5MP cams. The Galaxy Buds Live will bring an unseen-before style and active noise-cancellation.

