Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Tab S7 and S7+, Galaxy Watch3 photos and videos surface a day early

Are you all set for tomorrow’s huge occasion? Samsung will present a number of high-end devices– from the Galaxy Note20 duo, through brand-new foldables, a smartwatch and a premium tablet too.

We have actually seen pictures of all of them in the past, however more can’t harm. Here is the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray, thanks to @evleaks.













Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Mystic Bronze















Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Mystic Gray

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ will likewise become part of the S Pen- themed occasion. As you can see in the video listed below, the premium slates assistance not just the stylus, however a keyboard add-on too (in case you missed it, the Z Fold 2 will likewise support the S Pen).

Here are some fixed pictures of the tablets if you desire a closer appearance:









Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+









Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Finally, AT&T appears to have actually dripped yet more videos, this time including the brand-new Samsung GalaxyWatch3 Since this is a provider discount video, it begins with the integrated LTE connection, which permits you to leave your phone in the house.

The video does go on to cover the turning bezel, voice commands and speech-to-text, plus the updated health tracking functions. There are a number of more …