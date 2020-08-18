Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 photos show thick camera bump in regulatory listing

We have actually gotten another appearance at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 thanks to a brand-new listing on the Chinese telecom guideline authority’s (TENAA) site, which plainly show off the side and front views of the next collapsible.

True, the phone is shut off in the photos, so we aren’t getting any originalities about how it’ll look in- usage, like we did at the Z Fold 2’s unveiling in earlyAugust But the images in the TENAA filing provide a couple of viewpoints we didn’t see in the past– for example, the collapsible’s camera block is chunky, extending out more than many phones we have actually seen. Good luck resting it on a flat surface area.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TENAA) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: TENAA) Image 3 of 3 (*2 *) (Image credit: TENAA)

The photos likewise declare that the rear electronic cameras looks similar to the one on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, however without the vertical oval listed below the flash on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra‘s camera block, which holds the brand-new laser focus. That’s a regrettable omission from a collapsible phone that’s anticipated to cost as much as or more than the initial Samsung Galaxy Fold (whose launch cost was $1,980/ ₤ 1,900/ AU$2,900).

The TENAA listing didn’t featured a complete specifications sheet, unfortunately, however did consist of a design variety of SM-F9160, as very first found by GizmoChina The publication is likewise asserting that United States preorders for the gadget will be open on September 2 and go on sale on September 18, affirming a current claim made by leaker Evan Blass.

