Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 might also get a pricey Thom Browne edition

Samsung revealed a unique edition Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip previously this year, targeted at those who desire a touch of haute couture for their collapsible mobile phone. It appears that Samsung’s upcoming collapsible offering– the Galaxy Z Fold 2– will also get the very same high-end treatment developed in cooperation with the eponymous US-based designer.

As per the most recent Weibo post from leakster IceUniverse, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will also be used in a Thom Browneedition And similar to the elegant Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition, purchasers will discover a smartwatch and real cordless earbuds showing off the very same style language.

In case of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne edition, the devices bundled inside the plan will supposedly consist of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Edition smartwatch and the Galaxy Buds Live real cordless earbuds. The cost? Well, you might need to pay north of an eye-watering CNY 20,000 (~ $2,800) for all that restricted edition high-end and bragging rights.