Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 may arrive on September 18

We’re just days away from the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. We have received countless leaks and rumors, but one more can’t hurt. We recently saw leaked images of the next Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, and now we also get a possible release date, along with a possible price tag.

According to a new report from South Korea, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be released on September 18. Several rumors suggested that this device would arrive with a less expensive price tag, but this report says otherwise. Apparently, the device would be priced at 2,398,000 Korean won, matching the price of its predecessor. If you make a direct conversion, the price of the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 would be $2,006, but it is believed that it will keep the same $1,980 price tag as the original Fold. Now, if you want to go all out, the Thom Brown Edition of the Z Fold 2 is supposed to be available for $3,350.

Source SamMobile