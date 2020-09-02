Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: how to preorder

You’ll be able to get your hands on the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 soon. Samsung just recently shared a lot more about its brand-new collapsible phone, which you can check out right here. Preorders are now offered, whether you’re trying to find an opened design or hoping to upgrade with your provider. And the phone will be offered in less than 2 weeks’ time on Friday, September 18th.

Like the initial Galaxy Fold, its follower is by no methods budget-friendly. It costs $1,999.99 opened, though you can simplify to relatively smaller sized regular monthly payments if you purchase it on a payment strategy or pay every month through your provider.

Samsung is deciding rather simple with the Z Fold 2. There’s just one setup offered with 256GB of storage integrated in. And if you desire 5G service, the Z Fold 2 works with ultra-wideband mmWave and low-band sub6GHz networks.

Just listed below, I’ll inform you all of the locations you can preorder a Galaxy Z Fold 2, in addition to any preorder rewards or rewards that may exist for your provider.

How to purchase an opened Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

One of the very best, most trustworthy locations to purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 2 is from Samsung itself. You can head over to its website and preorder one for $1,999.99.

How to get the Galaxy Z Fold 2 through your provider