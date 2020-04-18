Samsung Galaxy Z Flip update improves Flex Mode for the camera

Samsung’s having a special day for updates today. Alongside the One UI 2.1 launch for the Galaxy Note10 Lite, the business has actually likewise begun sending a brand-new software program variation for the Galaxy Z Flip.

This brings with it the April safety spots, yet likewise improves Flex Mode for thecamera Before when making use of the built-in camera application in Flex Mode, the viewfinder would certainly constantly get on the top of the phone, with the manages on the reduced side. But after you set up the brand-new variation, you’ll have the ability to flip that (justification the word play here). You simply require to dual faucet on the sneak peek home window when you remain in Flex Mode to move it to the opposite of the gadget.

Flex Mode activates in details applications when you hold the Z Flip with its display at an angle of 90- levels, or near to that.

The brand-new software program variation is F700 FXXU1ATD6 as well as it’s presently been found turning out inItaly It must rapidly make its means to various other European nations, maybe within a couple of days. Eventually it ought to obtain an around the world launch, certainly.

