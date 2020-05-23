Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now officially available in Malaysia

More than 3 months after its introduction, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is lastly officially available inMalaysia The collapsible mobile phone is valued at RM5,888 ($ 1,350/ $ 1,240) and also you can acquire one in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, or Mirror Gold shade from Samsung’s authorities Malaysian website.

The Galaxy Z Flip is additionally available for acquisition with Samsung’s Experience Stores in addition to licensed companions, that include senQ, Courts, Harvey Norman, Urban Republic, Lazada and also Shopee.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and also comes in a solitary 8GB/256 GB setup. It shows off a 6.7″ FullHD+ AMOLED foldable display and comes with a 1.1″ 300 x112 pixel additional display positioned on the external cover.

The collapsible mobile phone loads a total amount of 3 electronic cameras – a 10 MP selfie video camera on the within and also 2 12 MP (primary and also ultrawide) snappers outside.

The Galaxy Z Flip includes a side-mounted finger print viewers and also includes a 3,300 mAh battery that gas the whole bundle. You can review our in- deepness created testimonial of the Galaxy Z Flip to understand everything about it, or view the video clip testimonial connected listed below.

